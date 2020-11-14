BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.