BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

