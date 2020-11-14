BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE ALE opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.35. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

