BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.