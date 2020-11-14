Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.73.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -277.20 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 632.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $351,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.