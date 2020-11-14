BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s iron ore production rose 8% year over year to 66 Mt in first-quarter fiscal 2021 driven by record production at Jimblebar and strong supply chain performance. In fiscal 2021, it expects to produce 244-253 Mt of iron ore. The surge in iron prices holds promise. Its focus on lowering debt will fuel growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient through smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain will bolster margins. The company plans to simplify its coal portfolio and concentrate on higher quality coking coals. BHP Group has six major projects under development in petroleum, copper, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run. However, the expected decline in global steel demand, as growth in China will be offset by weak demand elsewhere due the impact of the pandemic, remains a major concern.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 112.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.