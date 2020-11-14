Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading 10.4% Higher

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) traded up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.78. 184,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 47,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $359.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 35.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

