BidaskClub Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.98. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

