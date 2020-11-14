BidaskClub Lowers CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTS. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 2,041.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 393,625 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 363.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 458,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

