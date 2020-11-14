BidaskClub Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders sold 477,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,725,586 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 987.7% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 186,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

