BidaskClub Lowers Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLGT opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

