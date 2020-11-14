BidaskClub Lowers Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VLGEA stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.48 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,132 shares of company stock worth $76,105 in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 45.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,425 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 216.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 978.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.