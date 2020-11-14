BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61. BigCommerce has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

