Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,585 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Bio-Techne worth $84,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 580.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $303.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.21 and its 200-day moving average is $259.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $316.87. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total value of $2,269,406.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,895.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

