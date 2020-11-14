BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.80.

BNTX stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in BioNTech by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

