BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.50 and last traded at $101.63. 3,591,654 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,030,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.45.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of -93.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $19,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

