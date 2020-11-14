Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

