Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

BKI stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 125,261 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Black Knight by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Black Knight by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

