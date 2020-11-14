Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 8.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

