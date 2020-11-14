BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,336.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

