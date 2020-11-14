BMO Capital Markets Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $240.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

