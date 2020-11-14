BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$9.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.19.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

