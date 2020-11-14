Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.35

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

