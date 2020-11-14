Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$1.96.

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.