Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.