Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) shares fell 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 2,692,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,575,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

