Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

AVGO stock opened at $373.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $393.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day moving average is $327.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total transaction of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock worth $201,757,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

