Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $6.25

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $308.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.