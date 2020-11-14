Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target at $7.71

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CPXGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

CPXGF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

