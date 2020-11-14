Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,528 shares of company stock valued at $950,069. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

