Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target at $37.20

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

