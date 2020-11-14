Brokerages Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target at $69.50

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

NCBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Long, Jr. sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $867,082.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,306.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,905. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 33.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $659.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.