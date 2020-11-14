Brokerages Set Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) PT at $17.02

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCOM shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCOM opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

