Brokerages Set TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) PT at $80.10

Shares of TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSU. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participações from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of TIM Participações in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participações from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get TIM Participações alerts:

NYSE:TSU opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM Participações has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.1841 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM Participações’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. TIM Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participações in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in TIM Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TIM Participações by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participações in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the second quarter worth $165,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIM Participações Company Profile

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.