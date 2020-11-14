Brokerages Set Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Price Target at $3.81

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on USIO. Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Usio alerts:

USIO stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.