Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $273,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

