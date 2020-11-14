Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

BIPC opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $15,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $848,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

