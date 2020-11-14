Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$75.72 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$43.74 and a one year high of C$83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of -245.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -660.39%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

