Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

BRKS stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,635,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,815,000 after purchasing an additional 973,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

