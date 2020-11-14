Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BZLFY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.