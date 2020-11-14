Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFST. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of BFST opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $398.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

