California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Twitter worth $71,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after purchasing an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Twitter by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.48 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $510,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock worth $4,523,310 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

