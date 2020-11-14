California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) & Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Financial Contrast

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Water Service Group and Essential Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Water Service Group presently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than Essential Utilities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Water Service Group and Essential Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $714.56 million 3.62 $63.12 million $1.31 39.98 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.33 $224.54 million $1.47 30.41

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than California Water Service Group. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Water Service Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

California Water Service Group has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Water Service Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 11.85% 11.56% 2.80% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Dividends

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. California Water Service Group pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Water Service Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats California Water Service Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 486,900 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 5,000 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 17,700 customer connections in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,300 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.