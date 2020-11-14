Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Securities lowered Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calyxt presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 616,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.