Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.81. 620,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,004,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
