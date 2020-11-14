Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$25.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.45.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED opened at C$32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.99. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$34.80.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.