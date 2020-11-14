Canaccord Genuity Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $50.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

SPT opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -20.03. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $52.65.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

