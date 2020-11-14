Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$55.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$55.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$61.29.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

