Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 4,286,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,330,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

