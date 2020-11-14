Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$28.50 at Cormark

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of WEED opened at C$32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$12.96 and a 12 month high of C$34.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

